IDEX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,381.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $7.04 million and $2,381.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.78 or 0.03396068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00137744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,480,418 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

