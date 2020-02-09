IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $123.46 or 0.01226832 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $246,923.00 and $291.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.05751412 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00120580 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.