IDEX Membership Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $229,588.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for approximately $114.79 or 0.01132235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $592.23 or 0.05844967 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00129382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003131 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDXM is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.