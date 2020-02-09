Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,325. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.