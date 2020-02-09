Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.16.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

