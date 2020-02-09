Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 146,990 Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,990 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Telaria at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLRA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Telaria by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

TLRA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,697. Telaria Inc has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $508.10 million, a P/E ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

TLRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

