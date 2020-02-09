Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,711 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,529 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,440,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,775,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,362,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $57.87. 2,571,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,989. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

