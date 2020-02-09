Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,712 Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 500,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $314.79. 328,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,443. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $271.58 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.57 and a 200 day moving average of $313.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock worth $4,131,375 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

