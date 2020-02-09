Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 54,135 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after acquiring an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $202.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

