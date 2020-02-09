Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 67,299 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in Paypal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,311,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

