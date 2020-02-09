Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 69,919 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 93,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $38.05. 20,780,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,079,386. The company has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

