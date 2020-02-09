Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 160.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. 416,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,185. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $118.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.