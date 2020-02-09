Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 544,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

