Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1 Million in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $120,398,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,398,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,004,694 shares of company stock worth $415,232,337.

CRWD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.09. 3,052,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.