Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

TXN stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.70. 4,331,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,484 shares of company stock valued at $78,837,446 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.