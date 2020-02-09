Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.33. 449,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $185.50.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

