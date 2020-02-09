Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.23. 1,588,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,711. The stock has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

