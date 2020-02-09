Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $79,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.87. 3,097,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,419. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

