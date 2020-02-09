Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 380,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

