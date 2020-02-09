Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,093,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The firm has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

