Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,093,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,859. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

