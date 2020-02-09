Ieq Capital LLC Takes $5.64 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. 2,456,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,334. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

