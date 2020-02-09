Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) Market Cap Tops $185,875.00

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin. Ifoods Chain has a total market cap of $185,875.00 and approximately $479.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ifoods Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL. Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News.

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ifoods Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ifoods Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.