Ignis Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, STEX and Coinbit. Ignis has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and $3.49 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Upbit, STEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

