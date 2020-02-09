ILCoin (ILC) Price Hits $0.0535 on Major Exchanges

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, FreiExchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $22.40 million and $199,977.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015708 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003502 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000724 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, IDAX, Graviex, FreiExchange, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

