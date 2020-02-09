Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,487. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $294.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

