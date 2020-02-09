ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Hits $2.60 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002154 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,996,141 coins and its circulating supply is 16,996,143 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.