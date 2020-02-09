Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Imax alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Imax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Imax by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Imax by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Imax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Imax by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Imax has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $25.75.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.