Independent Money System Market Cap Hits $11,416.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Independent Money System has a market cap of $11,416.00 and $1.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

About Independent Money System

Independent Money System (IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto. The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com.

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

