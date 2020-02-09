Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 27.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $141.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.