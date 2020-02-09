Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ingevity worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 13.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ingevity by 346.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.84. 702,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NGVT. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

