Ink (INK) Trading Up 32.4% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $26,816.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX and TOPBTC. During the last week, Ink has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.45 or 0.03409293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00227478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00131115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, EXX, Coinrail, Exmo, CoinBene, Coinnest, LBank, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Exrates, Gate.io and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

