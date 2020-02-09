Ink Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $188,409.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bancor Network and COSS. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $188,409.00 and $735.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,630,695 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

