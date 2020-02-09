INLOCK Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, INLOCK has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One INLOCK token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $24,728.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.98 or 0.05756649 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00129788 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003108 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,265,144,580 tokens. INLOCK's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

