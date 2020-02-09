INMAX (INX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,849.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $90,745.00 and $17,849.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.78 or 0.03396068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00137744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

