Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

