Inscription Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 34.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

