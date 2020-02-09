Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $7.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,361.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26.

Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

