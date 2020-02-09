Insolar Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Insolar token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $763,011.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.03408241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00235395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00137839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Okcoin Korea, Coinrail, Liqui, Bithumb, Binance, OKex, Kucoin, Mercatox and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.