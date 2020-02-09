Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Insperity worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insperity by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE NSP traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $87.09. 387,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $144.92.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $210,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $536,270. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.