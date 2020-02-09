Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.03. 400,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,688. Insulet has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $202.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.38 and a beta of 0.77.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

