Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

