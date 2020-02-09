Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,308 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.