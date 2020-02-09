Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 5.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

