Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

