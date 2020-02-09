InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,646 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $71.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.