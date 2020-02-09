Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) to report $73.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Internap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.60 million. Internap posted sales of $78.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Internap will report full-year sales of $292.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.09 million to $293.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.87 million, with estimates ranging from $292.43 million to $301.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million.

INAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Internap by 51.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Internap by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Internap by 371.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INAP stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Internap has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

