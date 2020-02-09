Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.64.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.82. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.28 and a 52 week high of C$17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 4,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.67 per share, with a total value of C$62,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,164 shares in the company, valued at C$927,099.88.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

