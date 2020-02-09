Invacio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Invacio token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Invacio has a market capitalization of $15,372.00 and $169.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invacio has traded down 79.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invacio alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.01257699 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003956 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Profile

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 13,094,300 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com.

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invacio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invacio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.