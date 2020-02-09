Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 1.56% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of PZD stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

